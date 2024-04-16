78,464 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Acquired by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,000. Veralto comprises approximately 1.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLTO. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,357,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Up 1.1 %

VLTO traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 470,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,657. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.97. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $90.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

