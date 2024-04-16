179,970 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Bought by Peirce Capital Management LLC

Peirce Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,698,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 4.0% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Peirce Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 105,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 49,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,700. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.