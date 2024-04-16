14,652 Shares in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 544,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,090,000 after buying an additional 301,288 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 3,073.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 61,649 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Viper Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of VNOM opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.79. Viper Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

