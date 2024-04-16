1,343 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Acquired by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $386.32. 122,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $390.63 and a 200 day moving average of $317.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.43 and a twelve month high of $419.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

