11,700 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Kohl’s Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. 719,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.98. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

