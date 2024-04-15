Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,327 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $29,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $1,571,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,925.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $1,571,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,925.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,715 shares of company stock worth $7,437,172 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $182.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.11 and a 200-day moving average of $202.72. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.55.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

