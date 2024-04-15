Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells $1,733,146.74 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $1,733,146.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ZM stock opened at $61.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of -0.07. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.25.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

