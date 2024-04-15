Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $248.00

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 248 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 248 ($3.14), with a volume of 8135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($3.06).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Zegona Communications from GBX 80 ($1.01) to GBX 450 ($5.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Zegona Communications Stock Performance

About Zegona Communications

The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -496.00 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 221.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 153.37.

Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

