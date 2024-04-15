Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $248.00

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 248 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 248 ($3.14), with a volume of 8135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($3.06).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Zegona Communications from GBX 80 ($1.01) to GBX 450 ($5.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
