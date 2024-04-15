ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Tops $556,134.45

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $556,134.45 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0599 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00058380 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00033479 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00013312 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.