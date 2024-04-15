Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 488,890 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 279,453 shares.The stock last traded at $27.90 and had previously closed at $27.93.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $511.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 380,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,534,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.07% of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

The Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (EMCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market stocks that are selected based on ESG criteria. Holdings are weighted in tiers, in favor of low carbon intensity EMCR was launched on Dec 6, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

