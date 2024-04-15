XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) PT Raised to GBX 298 at Canaccord Genuity Group

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 280 ($3.54) to GBX 298 ($3.77) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on XPS Pensions Group
XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance
XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,857.14%.
XPS Pensions Group Company Profile
XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than XPS Pensions Group
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.