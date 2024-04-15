XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) PT Raised to GBX 298 at Canaccord Genuity Group

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 280 ($3.54) to GBX 298 ($3.77) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday.

LON:XPS opened at GBX 261.27 ($3.31) on Thursday. XPS Pensions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 151.50 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 268 ($3.39). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 225.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 219.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The company has a market cap of £538.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,728.57 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,857.14%.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

