XP Power (LON:XPP) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,380 ($17.47) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.72) target price on shares of XP Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised XP Power to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.76) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of LON:XPP opened at GBX 1,090 ($13.80) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,135.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,221.60. The firm has a market cap of £258.11 million, a PE ratio of -2,422.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. XP Power has a twelve month low of GBX 682.41 ($8.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,489.20 ($31.50).

In related news, insider Gavin Griggs sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.06), for a total transaction of £11,083.68 ($14,028.20). Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

