Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Investment analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Xiaomi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XIACF remained flat at $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,107,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,293. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. Xiaomi has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

