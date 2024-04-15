Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Investment analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Xiaomi Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS XIACF remained flat at $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,107,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,293. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. Xiaomi has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.35.
About Xiaomi
