WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.14.

WW International Stock Performance

WW International stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. WW International has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $205.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WW International will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of WW International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

