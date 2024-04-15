WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,100 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 302,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.4 days.
WSP Global Stock Down 3.3 %
WSPOF opened at $151.06 on Monday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $127.97 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.71 and a 200-day moving average of $146.18.
WSP Global Company Profile
