WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,100 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 302,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.4 days.

WSP Global Stock Down 3.3 %

WSPOF opened at $151.06 on Monday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $127.97 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.71 and a 200-day moving average of $146.18.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.