Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Achieves Market Cap of $9.83 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $9.83 billion and approximately $2.78 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,636,867,894 coins and its circulating supply is 87,636,784,469 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,641,056,107.54999 with 87,641,040,941.81761 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11285857 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $2,053,927.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

