Wormhole 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $271.47 Million (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Wormhole has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $271.47 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wormhole token can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wormhole has traded down 37.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole’s launch date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Solana platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.64851855 USD and is up 12.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $309,448,136.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wormhole using one of the exchanges listed above.

