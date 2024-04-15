Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Update

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Woori Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE WF traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 26,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38. Woori Financial Group has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.88). Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $1.1918 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

