WNS (NYSE:WNS) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.12 and last traded at $48.58. Approximately 92,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 375,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

WNS Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.02.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,121,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70,820 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 36.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 544,328 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 234,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,551,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 71,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

