WNS (NYSE:WNS) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.28% from the stock’s previous close.

WNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 40,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. WNS has a one year low of $46.89 and a one year high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.02.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 490.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

