WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Shares Up 4.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. WK Kellogg traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $21.93. 153,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,130,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WK Kellogg
WK Kellogg Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.87 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.
WK Kellogg Company Profile
WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.
