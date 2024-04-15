Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIX. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIX

Wix.com Trading Down 3.2 %

WIX stock opened at $127.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.23. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter valued at $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.