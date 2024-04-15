Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Gap Up to $288.85

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $288.85, but opened at $298.10. Williams-Sonoma shares last traded at $295.73, with a volume of 81,247 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.31.

The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.99 and its 200 day moving average is $209.56.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $16,220,619. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

