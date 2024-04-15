Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

WES stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 960,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,491. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.23 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,555.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,555.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth F. Owen purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,737,000 after buying an additional 3,855,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,746,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $564,936,000 after buying an additional 2,520,712 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,781,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,770,000 after purchasing an additional 802,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

