WEMIX (WEMIX) Trading 29.5% Lower Over Last Week

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. WEMIX has a market cap of $534.08 million and $9.55 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00002269 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 29.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 955,962,957 coins and its circulating supply is 355,944,240 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 955,936,840.6152782 with 355,918,604.9585391 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.46387989 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $8,840,273.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

