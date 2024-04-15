WEMIX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.69 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a market cap of $507.08 million and $6.69 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 955,979,946 coins and its circulating supply is 355,967,256 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 955,936,840.6152782 with 355,918,604.9585391 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.46387989 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $8,840,273.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

