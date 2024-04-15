Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Ashland (NYSE:ASH) to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $112.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ashland from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Ashland from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ashland in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Get Ashland alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ashland

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $95.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.21. Ashland has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $105.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.