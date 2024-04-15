Wells Fargo & Company Raises The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $117.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG stock opened at $97.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.53. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,635,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,715 shares of company stock worth $22,789,138. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

