Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.95. 10,432,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,464,006. The stock has a market cap of $201.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

