Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target to $33.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CRBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.83.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of CRBG opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 25,998,738.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,205,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,291,000 after buying an additional 324,204,270 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,781,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,713,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth $225,561,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

