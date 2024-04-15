Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AstraZeneca (AZN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AstraZeneca (LON: AZN):

4/15/2024 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/8/2024 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £125 ($158.21) price target on the stock.

4/5/2024 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/4/2024 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/13/2024 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/12/2024 – AstraZeneca had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/27/2024 – AstraZeneca had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 9,500 ($120.24) price target on the stock.

2/20/2024 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £125 ($158.21) price target on the stock.

2/16/2024 – AstraZeneca had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a £110 ($139.22) price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

LON AZN traded down GBX 40 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting £110.24 ($139.53). The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,943. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 9,461 ($119.74) and a twelve month high of £123.92 ($156.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is £103.22 and its 200 day moving average is £104.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £170.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,638.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.19.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 156 ($1.97) per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 7,524.75%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.