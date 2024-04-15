Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Pharvaris
Pharvaris Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.
About Pharvaris
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pharvaris
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.