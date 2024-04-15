Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pharvaris

Pharvaris Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

About Pharvaris

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.