Warner Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Warner Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.35. 5,066,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,144,498. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average is $96.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

