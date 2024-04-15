Warner Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.8% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $439.43. The company had a trading volume of 20,915,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,824,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $438.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.24. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

