Warner Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,484 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.12. 1,180,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,807. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.51. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.