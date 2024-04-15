Warner Financial Inc. Purchases 1,604 Shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,926,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $133.62. 283,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,112. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.16 and its 200-day moving average is $121.09. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $105.51 and a one year high of $137.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

