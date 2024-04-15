Warner Financial Inc. Invests $310,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

