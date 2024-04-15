Warner Financial Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,197 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 783,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,962,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $126.03. The stock had a trading volume of 142,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.94. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $131.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

