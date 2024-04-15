Warner Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,822,000 after purchasing an additional 115,989 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.76. 240,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,087. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

