Warner Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,818. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $356.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

