Warner Financial Inc. Acquires 6,357 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.99. 2,108,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,239. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

