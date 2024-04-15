Warner Financial Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,024,000. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,475,000 after buying an additional 312,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.45. 511,920 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.06 and its 200-day moving average is $98.19. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

