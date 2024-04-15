Warner Bros. Discovery Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 72,338 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 48% compared to the typical volume of 48,825 put options.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,523,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,568,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

