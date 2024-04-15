WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from WAM Strategic Value’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
