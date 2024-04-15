WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at Barclays

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ WKME opened at $7.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $688.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of -0.13. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 71.73% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $884,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

