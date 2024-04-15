Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 756 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.95. The company had a trading volume of 28,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,703. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

