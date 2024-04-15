Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 235 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after purchasing an additional 196,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,287,000 after purchasing an additional 61,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,205,000 after purchasing an additional 274,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,231,000 after acquiring an additional 232,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.70.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.6 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $387.26. 215,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,805. The company has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $403.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.99.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

