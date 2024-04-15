Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.2 %

GS traded up $16.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $406.04. 1,898,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,723. The firm has a market cap of $131.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $419.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $394.74 and a 200 day moving average of $364.03.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GS. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

