Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,691 shares of company stock valued at $102,897,729 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.50. The company had a trading volume of 109,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

