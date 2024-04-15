Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $884,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.27. 799,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,843. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

